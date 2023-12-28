Fitch Ratings announces downgrade of Ethiopia's international currency debt rating

(MENAFN) In a significant financial development, Fitch Ratings, a prominent global credit assessment firm, announced a downgrade of Ethiopia's international currency debt rating. The country's rating was shifted from the "C" category, which denotes a speculative status, to "partial default." This downgrade comes in the wake of Ethiopia's failure to fulfill a bond obligation amounting to USD33 million due on December 11. Furthermore, underscoring the severity of the situation, Fitch also categorized Ethiopia's USD1 billion Eurobond debt as being in "default," pointing to the nation's non-payment as the primary reason for this reclassification.



However, it's worth noting a nuanced distinction in Fitch's assessment concerning Ethiopia's domestic financial instruments. The agency maintained the rating for debts issued in the local currency, the birr, at “CCC.” This rating stands just one level above the critical threshold of "partial default," suggesting continued vulnerabilities even within the domestic financial landscape. Meanwhile, against this backdrop of fiscal challenges, the Ethiopian government is actively engaged in negotiations with its diverse cadre of creditors to explore avenues for debt restructuring, particularly concerning its Eurobond debts.



In what appears to be a proactive stance to navigate its mounting debt obligations, Ethiopia has already secured agreements with several significant creditors. Notably, a pact with China stands out, wherein Ethiopia has managed to defer approximately USD1.5 billion in debt repayments. Shedding light on the rationale behind its recent payment deferral on December 11, the Ethiopian Ministry of Finance articulated its intent to achieve a semblance of "consistency" among its creditors. This decision underscores the nation's strategic efforts to manage its financial commitments prudently amidst the evolving economic landscape.

