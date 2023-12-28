Protests take place in Buenos Aires against leader Mele's financial reform decree

(MENAFN) In a significant show of dissent, thousands of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Wednesday to voice their opposition to a sweeping economic reform and deregulation decree put forth by President Javier Mele. Orchestrated largely under the banner of unions, the demonstrators vehemently called upon the judiciary to intervene and nullify the contentious decree. Their primary grievance centers on the belief that the decree threatens the fundamental rights of both workers and consumers, casting shadows of uncertainty over their economic stability and protections.



This palpable unrest comes at a critical juncture as the Argentine Congress convenes for an extraordinary session to deliberate on the proposed decree. The urgency of this session is amplified by the recent assumption of power by the ultra-liberal figure, Milli, who officially began his tenure on December 10. If enacted, the decree holds transformative implications for Argentina's economic landscape, intending to revise or eradicate more than 350 existing economic regulations. Such a move is particularly noteworthy given Argentina's historical penchant for robust government interventions within its market structures.



Among the decree's contentious provisions are the elimination of rental price ceilings, revisions to certain labor protections, and the rescinding of laws shielding consumers from capricious price escalations. These reforms come at a precarious time for Argentina, grappling with an annual inflation rate surpassing a staggering 160 percent and a distressing poverty rate that eclipses 40 percent. As such, the proposed changes have galvanized significant opposition, with many fearing that they might exacerbate economic disparities and further strain the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

