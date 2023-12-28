(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The advent of high-efficiency rechargeable batteries is revolutionizing energy solutions, propelling advances across diverse sectors from electric vehicles to smart grid storage. A comprehensive 580-page market report now available analyzes the extensive progression anticipated in the Advanced Batteries sector extending from 2024 to 2034, underscoring the acceleration of sustainable and smart energy practices.
Offering expansive coverage, the report meticulously evaluates all advanced battery technologies including, but not limited to, lithium-ion, solid-state, and innovative sodium-ion batteries, illuminating their critical role in future applications and market growth dynamics. These advancements herald significant implications across numerous applications, especially within high-growth markets such as Electric Vehicles and Transportation , where demand is skyrocketing.
Key Insights and Projections
In-depth analysis of advanced battery technologies, focusing on emerging and high-potential types such as lithium-sulfur and aluminum-ion which are set to transform the energy storage landscape. Sweeping evaluation of end-use markets, highlighting sectors like Electric Vehicles and Grid Storage , where adoption rates are anticipated to climb sharply. Historical market data stretching from 2018 through 2022, facilitating a robust understanding of growth trajectories and industrial advancements. Future market forecasts to 2034, segmented by battery types and end-use markets, offering valuable foresights for stakeholders and industry participants.
Featuring an extensive compilation of over 300 company profiles, this report delves into key players in the industry, product developments, strategic partnerships, and the forward-moving direction of advanced battery technology. Among the profiled companies are innovators such as Graphene Manufacturing Group and Solid Power, highlighting technological progression and the competitive landscape.
The report also incorporates SWOT analyses , a venerable tool yielding insights into the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats intrinsic to the advanced battery market, equipping stakeholders with crucial strategic knowledge.
With extensive coverage of advanced battery types like flexible, transparent, and printed batteries, the report is an indispensable resource for understanding the future of energy storage and generation.
As the global push for sustainable energy solutions intensifies, the Advanced Batteries Market Report stands as a critical document, casting light on anticipated market shifts and technological evolutions that will shape the next decade of energy innovation and usage.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Introduction
2.1 The global market for advanced batteries
2.1.1 Electric vehicles
2.1.2 Grid storage
2.1.3 Consumer electronics
2.1.4 Stationary batteries
2.2 Market drivers
2.3 Battery market megatrends
2.4 Advanced materials for batteries
2.5 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium
3 Types of Batteries
3.1 Battery chemistries
3.2 LI-ION Batteries
3.3 Lithium-Metal Batteries
3.4 Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
3.5 Lithium-Titanate and Niobate Batteries
3.6 Sodium-Ion (NA-ION) Batteries
3.7 Aluminium-Ion Batteries
3.8 All-Solid State Batteries(ASSBs)
3.9 Flexible Batteries
3.10 Transparent Batteries
3.11 Degradable Batteries
3.12 Printed Batteries
3.13 Redox Flow Batteries
3.14 ZN-Based Batteries
4 Global Market to 2034
4.1 By battery types
4.2 By end market
Select Company Profiles Include:
24M 2D Paper 3D Custom Format 3D Printed 40 Ah Battery AC Biode All Polymer Battery All-Ceramic Dense All-Polymer Ampcera Amprius Ateios Atlas Materials Blue Solution CATL CHAM Chasm CMBlu Energy AG Cymbet E-magy Enerpoly ESS Tech Exide Batteries Factorial Faradion FDK Corp Flow Aluminum Inc. Fuji Gelion Gotion High Tech Graphene Manufacturing Group Grepow High Performace Battery Holding AG HiNa Battery Hirose Hitachi Zosen Ilika Inobat Inx Ion Storage Systems Ionic Materials ITEN J. Flex JAC Kite Rise Li-FUN LiBEST LiNa Energy Lyten Natrium Energy Our Next Energy (ONE) Resin Current Collector Roll-to-Roll Rongke Power Sicona Battery Technologies Sila SoftBattery Solid Power Stabl Energy TAeTTOOz TasmanIon TempTraq Umicore VFlowTech ZincPoly
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28122023004107003653ID1107664738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.