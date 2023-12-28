China sees robust surge in industrial profits for November

(MENAFN) In a reflection of China's evolving industrial landscape, the nation witnessed a robust uptick in its industrial profits for the month of November, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth for major industrial enterprises. Official figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China illuminated a 29.5 percent surge in profits for large-scale industrial companies, each boasting annual primary business revenues of at least 20 million yuan, which is approximately equivalent to 2.82 million dollars. This notable increase underscores a positive trajectory in the manufacturing sector, signifying its overall improvement.



Delving into specific sectors, the equipment manufacturing domain emerged as a pivotal growth catalyst during the month under review. Notably, this sector reported a commendable 16.2 percent surge in profits, underscoring significant advancements in the modernization of industrial chains. Yue Weining, a statistician affiliated with the National Bureau of Statistics, shed light on these developments, emphasizing the equipment manufacturing sector's instrumental role in bolstering industrial profitability.



Additionally, Yue highlighted another noteworthy trend: a marked reduction in profit declines within the raw materials production sector. This contraction in profit decline significantly contributed to the overall surge in industrial profits, further accentuating the multifaceted nature of China's industrial resurgence. However, despite these encouraging figures, there remain concerns about subdued demand, which continues to temper business growth expectations. Such dynamics amplify calls for enhanced macroeconomic policies to sustain and potentially amplify this positive momentum in the industrial sector.

MENAFN28122023000045015682ID1107664732