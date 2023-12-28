Bomb Threat To 147-Yr-Old Synagogue In Maha CM’S Hometown, Security Tightened

(MENAFN- IANS) Thane (Maharashtra), Dec 28 (IANS) The 147-year-old 'Shaar Hashamaim - Gate of Heaven' Synagogue in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hometown Thane received an email threat of a bomb planted on its premises here on Thursday, officials said.

Following an alert, the Thane Police rushed a team, including the bomb detection and disposal squad, vacated the Synagogue and carried out a thorough search of the premises after cordoning off the area for traffic and pedestrian movement, and temporarily shutting down many shops on both sides of the road.

However, after a search, nothing suspicious was found there and the operation was called off, but as a precaution, the police have deployed additional security in the vicinity and continuing further investigations, the Synagogue Director Ezra Moses told IANS.

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Ganesh Gawade, Assistant Commissioner of Police Priya Dhakane, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Kshirsagar, and Senior Police Inspector of Crime Branch Dilip Patil, also visited the Jewish place of worship.

