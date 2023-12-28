ED Seizes Huge Unaccounted Cash In Kolkata House

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized huge unaccounted cash during a marathon raid and search operation at a residence here on Thursday.

As per sources, the recovery could be over Rs 2 crore, but the exact amount will be known only after the counting process is over.

However, Robin Yadav, who had taken the residence at Rabindra Palli at Kestopur area in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on rent, is absconding. The owner of the house, according to the sources, has informed the ED officials that Yadav left the house locking the entry gate quite some time back and since then was not seen there.

It is learnt that the residence was rented by Yadav jointly with one more person whom he introduced to the house-owner as his friend. The second person is also absconding.

However, sources confirmed that this cash recovery was not related to any of the alleged financial or money laundering scams in West Bengal, which the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing separately.

It is learnt that Yadav was wanted in relation to a multi-crore cyber forgery based out of Patna in Bihar.

Since Thursday morning, different teams of ED were conducting raids at nine locations in different pockets of Kolkata in relation to the investigation on two related cases of cash for school and municipalities' jobs in West Bengal. Among the places raided include the office of a chartered accountant and the residences of two businessmen.

