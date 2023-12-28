The New York Times takes legal steps against OpenAI, Microsoft

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, The New York Times has taken formal legal steps against tech giants OpenAI and Microsoft. On Wednesday, the renowned newspaper initiated a lawsuit against these entities, alleging unauthorized use of millions of its articles in the development and training of artificial intelligence technologies. This move underscores the increasing complexities and challenges surrounding intellectual property rights in the digital age, especially as AI technologies become more pervasive and integral to various industries.



The crux of the newspaper's contention revolves around claims that both OpenAI and Microsoft utilized a vast repository of its articles without securing appropriate permissions or licenses. Specifically, these articles were purportedly employed to refine and enhance artificial intelligence platforms, including but not limited to the creation of the GBT Chat and other AI-driven solutions by Microsoft and OpenAI.



The New York Times' decision to pursue legal recourse marks a pivotal moment, as it positions itself as the inaugural major American media entity to take such a significant step against these tech behemoths on grounds of copyright infringement. This lawsuit could set a precedent, potentially influencing how tech companies and media organizations navigate collaborations and the usage of content in the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

