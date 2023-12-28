Iranians Mourn Brig Gen Mousavi Killing In Israeli Strike

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran for the funeral of senior Revolutionary Guards commander Brig Gen Sayyed Razi Mousavi on Thursday, three days after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria, media reports said.

Reports said that the people in Tehran's central Imam Hossein square chanted“Death to Israel” and“Death to America”.

“Many of the mourners were waving yellow flags imprinted with the message 'I am your opponent', a reference to Israel,” media reports from Iran said.

“Our response to Moussavi's assassination will be a combination of direct action as well as (from) others led by the Axis of Resistance,” IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif has said.

Brig Gen Mousavi was killed in an airstrike in Sayeda Zeinab area near Damascus, the capital of Syria. He was a high ranking officer in the IRGC and was coordinating Iran's military operations in Syria.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Israel will pay a heavy price for killing Brig Gen Razi Mousavi.

Israel has alleged that Brig Gen Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the supply of arms and materials to Hezbollah.

Israelis allege that Iran and its IRGC is supporting Hamas and Hezbollah who work in coordination for attacking Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a social media post,“Tel Aviv faces a tough countdown.”

