Scores Martyred, Injured In Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Scores of Palestinians were martyred and injured Thursday after the Israeli occupation warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting different parts of Gaza Strip.

The Israeli bombardment targeted Deir Al-Balah and the Maghazi Camp in central Gaza Strip, leaving a number of martyred and wounded. The occupation also shelled a civil car carrying several injured from Deir Al-Balah, killing all on board.

Meanwhile, at least four Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli air raid that targeted a house in the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza Strip. Scores more were martyred and injured, most of them were children and women, in an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis City, southern Gaza Strip.

In Al-Zuwaida area, in the central Strip, seven Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured after the occupation targeted a house in the camp.

The Israeli occupation continues its unprecedent brutal aggression on Gaza Strip for the 83rd consecutive day with violent bombardment and practices amounting to a genocide against the Palestinian people amidst horrific massacres, field executions and a catastrophic humanitarian situation.