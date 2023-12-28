LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Death Toll Tops 21,000 Amid Heavy Israeli Bombing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Israeli forces continue to carry out devastating attacks across the Gaza Strip, resulting in more deaths and injuries over the last 24 hours.

In Gaza, the number of Palestinians killed has reached 21, 110 while 55,243 are injured, and over 7,000 people are declared missing.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[10:16 am Doha Time] Latest casualty figures

[9:47am Doha Time] On foot and by donkey cart, thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza

Thousands of Palestinian families fled Wednesday from the brunt of Israel's expanding ground offensive into Gaza's few remaining, overcrowded refuges, as the military launched heavy strikes across the center and south of the territory, killing dozens, Palestinian health officials said.

On foot or riding donkey carts loaded with belongings, a stream of people flowed into Deir al-Balah - a town that normally has a population of around 75,000. It has been overwhelmed by several hundred thousand people driven from northern Gaza as the region was pounded to rubble.

Because UN shelters are packed many times over capacity, the new arrivals set up tents on sidewalks for the cold winter night. Most crowded onto streets around the town's main hospital, Al-Aqsa Martyrs, hoping it would be safer from Israeli strikes.

Still, no place is safe in Gaza. Israeli offensives are crowding most of the population into Deir al-Balah and Rafah at the territory's southern edge as well as a tiny rural area by the southern coastline. Those areas continue to be hit by Israeli strikes that regularly crush homes full of people. Read more

[9:19 am Doha Time] IN PHOTOS: Palestinians mourn loved ones killed during Israeli bombardment at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on December 27, 2023. Photos by AFP

[8:56 am Doha Time] Scores martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip

Scores of Palestinians were martyred and injured Thursday after the Israeli occupation warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting different parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli bombardment targeted Deir Al-Balah and the Maghazi Camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving a number of martyred and wounded. The occupation also shelled a civil car carrying several injured from Deir Al-Balah, killing all on board.

[8 am Doha Time] Head of WHO says Security Council Gaza resolution needs to be turned 'into reality'

Tedros Ghebreyesus was referring to the recent resolution on Gaza adopted by the UN Security Council.

“UN Security Council members must urgently turn their recent resolution – to create pauses in hostilities, and humanitarian corridors – into reality in Gaza,” the head of the World Health Organization said in a social media post.

WHO says that its teams have carried out high-risk missions to deliver supplies to hospitals in northern and southern Gaza.