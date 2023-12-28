Ooredoo Hosts Workshop On 'Digital Enablement'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The leading Qatari telecommunications provider, Ooredoo, recently led a workshop on Digital Enablement at the ROWAD Award & Conference 2023.

The conference, which was in its ninth annual edition, was hosted by QDB and took place during Global Entrepreneurship Week in Qatar.

The Ooredoo workshop addressed how the organisation fosters open innovation through partnerships with local and international entities, including the Plug and Play Tech Centre and the Qatar Business Incubation

Centre.

The workshop also conveyed the ways in which Ooredoo uses its innovation labs to help entrepreneurs in Qatar-a key project within the business goals of the ever-evolving network.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorship and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, spoke on the importance of the workshop and where Ooredoo aims to go from here:“We are proud to have participated at ROWAD alongside such established and well-respected organisations in the region. The session brought Ooredoo's commitment to nurturing open innovation to the forefront and shed light on our continuously collaborative efforts with our crucial working ecosystem.”

The conference proved to be one of the most inclusive yet, with the help of official sponsorship from varying local companies, including Ooredoo. It also featured various workshops from partners focused on innovation, as well as an exhibition with 200 startups from across the GCC, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their solutions and engage in extensive networking.

This flagship event has expanded its regional impact by hosting the 3rd GCC Entrepreneurship Forum, attracting GCC Ministerial representatives, leading entrepreneurial entities, experts, startups, and SMEs from the five neighbouring Gulf countries.