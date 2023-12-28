Hosting Events Serves As Catalysts For Qatar's Economic Diversification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's National Vision 2030 serves as a roadmap for the country's development across various sectors, including economic, social, human and environmental development. Qatar Public Sector Lead and Partner at PWC Middle East Baris Dincer stated that future events play a crucial role in achieving the vision by contributing to economic diversification, enhancing social and cultural heritage, and building on human capabilities.

The country is still experiencing the success of the FIFA World Cup 2022 (which helped Qatar's economy expand 8% in fourth quarter 2021 ) and is building on its legacy to continue thriving as a significant regional and international player. Hosting such mega-events brings many benefits, such as infrastructure development, increased tourism, and global attention.

He said that sustaining the positive impacts and ensuring long-term benefits require careful planning and strategic action. In PWC's 2022 report, Meeting the Future - how megaevents transform for success in collaboration with the World Government Summit, highlights the importance of mega-events and how these can bring an immediate boost to a host city or nation's economy, attracting visitors and generating employment, facilitating investment in infrastructure, as well as enhancing brand exposure.

They can create an important“legacy effect” with the right repurposing of venues and associated infrastructure after the event (although the extent to which cities succeed in doing so remains the subject of vigorous debate in academic and policy circles).

With 80% of the world's population within a 6-hour flight, its strategic location in the Middle East, coupled with its high level of safety and security, makes Qatar an attractive hub for hosting global events and drawing regional and global visitors. In addition to its favourable geographical position where the East meets the West, Qatar offers a modern infrastructure with excellent connectivity through its state-of-the-art international airport, a well-developed transportation network, and a wide range of brand-new hotels and resorts for all levels of travellers' budgets.

The expert noted that this accessibility makes it easy and inclusive for a wide range of international visitors. Additionally, the country's rich cultural heritage makes it an appealing destination for events offering a diverse range of cultural attractions, including museums, art galleries, and heritage sites where attendees can experience Qatari hospitality, traditional music, and Qatari cuisine, adding a unique cultural flavour to their experience.

Over the years, Qatar has garnered global acclaim as a true trailblazer in mega events, as demonstrated by its hosting of the Asian Games 2006 and FIFA World Cup 2022, Geneva Motor Show, Formula 1 and currently with the ongoing Expo 2023 Doha. Moreover, Qatar has cultivated unique opportunities that firmly establish it as the preeminent choice for hosting mega-events. Qatar's opportunities can be broadly categorised into two distinct domains: tangible and intangible assets, and skills and capabilities.

In the journey of shaping its future, Qatar remains steadfast in its commitment towards realising National Vision 2030. This visionary roadmap, encompassing aspirations of

economic diversification, social advancement, human empowerment, and environmental stewardship serves as a guiding force for the nation's holistic advancement.

Amidst the intricacies of an ever-evolving global landscape, Dincer remarked that Qatar will continue to make substantial contributions towards sustainable development and prosperity, resonating both within its borders and on the global platforms thanks to its continuously growing commitment to best practices and standards.