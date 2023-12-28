Cultraro Steers Nijinski Al Maury To Muaither Cup Triumph In Al Rayyan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nijinski Al Maury with Giuseppe Cultraro in the saddle yesterday produced a lightning pace to win the Purebred Arabian Handicap race, handing owner Mohammed bin Fahad A H Al Attiya the coveted Muaither Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse.

The Mohammed Ghazali-trained horse shrugged off a challenge from Baker De Saularie, claiming win by two and a half length in the 1700m feature to complete a double for jockey Cultraro.

Ridden by Carlos Henrique, Baker De Saularie outpaced third-placed Sun Amer by two and a quarter length with 14 runners taking part in the race that culminated Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 18th Al Rayyan Meeting – the Muaither Cup Day featuring eight races.

Earlier, Cultraro rode Al Sawabeeh Stud -owned Majd Al Arab to Thoroughbred Handicap win for his first victory on the day.

Jockey Alberto Sanna also picked a pair of victories yesterday, completing his brace after guiding Gassim Ghazali-trained Saoud Al Sulaimi, who was fastest in the 1700m Local Purebred Arabian Conditions – the penultimate race of the day.

He earlier piloted Hamad Al Jehani-trained Bahi to win in the 1700m Local Purebred Arabian Conditions.

The connections of Nijinski Al Maury pose for a photograph with officials after winning the Muaither Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse, yesterday.

The meeting yesterday kicked off with Khalid Abdulaziz A A Al-Kuwari-owned Zero Mostel emerging winner in the 1200m under Soufiane Saadi, followed by a title for jockey Mohammed Moussa, who steered Jazi Umm Al Amad in the 1200m Thoroughbred Maiden Plate.

Also yesterday, jockey Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri teamed up with Owaida Salem Al Hajri-trained Jazz De Nacre to bag Purebred Arabian Novice Plate win, while Makarim under Al Moatasem Al Balushi was victorious in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.

QREC's Eighth Al Uqda Meeting will take place today with eight races including the feature for Distaff Cup set to be decided at Al Uqda Racecourse.