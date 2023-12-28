Umm Salal, Al Ahli Reach Ooredoo Cup Semis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Umm Salal blanked Al Shamal 2-0 while Al Ahli rallied to outclass Al Markhiya 4-1 to reach the semi-finals of Ooredoo Cup yesterday.

Andy Delort was star for Umm Salal scoring twice in eighth and 13th minutes in the first quarter-final played at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium.

The Orange Fortress, who reached the final of the last edition, went ahead when Delort nodded home Ilyes Brimil's rebound shot.

The Algerian international was on target again five minutes later, this time also with a fine header from the left side of the box to the top left corner following a precise cross from Brimil to record his brace of the night.

Later in the second quarter-final at Grand Hamad Stadium, Al Ahli displayed a strong show in the second half after Moayad Hassan handed Al Markhiya lead in 31st minute.

The second half saw Brigadiers bagging four goals in a span of 20 minutes with Ali Qadry (53rd minute) opening the account. Danilo Arboleda then put Al Ahli into the lead six minutes later before Noor Rahman's own goal in 70th minute extended their lead. Julian Draxler rounded up the victory with a strike in 73rd minute.

Al Rayyan will take on Qatar SC in the third quarter-final today before defending champions Al Duhail meet Amir Cup winners Al Arabi in the last quarter-final.

Quarter-finals

Yesterday's Results

Umm Salal vs Al Shamal 2-0

Al Ahli bt Al Markhiya 4-1

Today

5:30pm: Al Rayyan vs Qatar SC at Grand Hamad Stadium

7:30pm: Al Duhail vs Al Arabi at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium