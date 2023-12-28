Cabinet Okays New Law To Attract Citizens To Private Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cabinet approved the draft law on nationalisation of jobs in the private sector and referred it to the Shura Council, during its regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Following the Cabinet approval of the draft law and its referral to the Shura Council, the Ministry of Labour (MoL) underscored the prominent features of the draft law for nationalisations of jobs in the private sector.

The proposed law aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and focuses on human development by generating employment and training opportunities for all citizens.

It also corresponds with the Ministry of Labour's strategy to enhance participation of the national workforce in the private sector institutions and companies.

The draft law aims to open job opportunities for citizens through the National Manpower Affairs Programme's activities in the labour market, thereby maximising the use of qualified national competencies.



The ministry said that the new draft law aims to enhance the attractiveness of the labour market for the national workforce, increase the ability of companies and institutions to attract and absorb citizens, stimulate the participation of Qataris in the private sector, provide job stability for national personnel during their employment period, develop the professional skills of the national workforce, meet the labour market's need for qualified personnel, and encourage private sector companies and institutions to recruit and attract male and female citizens.

The ministry mentioned that the draft law granted the Ministry of Labour authority to provide incentives, facilities, and privileges, including sending citizens to complete their university studies in coordination with the relevant authorities for filling positions in the private sector.

The appointment is restricted to Qatari men and women in leading and specialised roles in the private sector, in addition to qualifying and training the national workforce to assume leadership positions.

The ministry indicated that the distribution of incentives to individuals registered with one of the covered entities is contingent upon certain performance criteria. These criteria encompass the number of actual workdays attended, assessment of effort put into the work, level of proficiency and adherence to quality standards.