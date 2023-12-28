Shura Council Participates In Emergency Meeting Of Palestine Committee Of Arab Parliament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Shura Council participated yesterday in an emergency meeting of Palestine Committee of Arab Parliament in Cairo, Egypt, within the framework of the preparation for the parliament's special session due to be convened today at the General-Secretariat of Arab League titled:“Supporting Palestine and Gaza”.

The session intends to discuss the developments regarding war on Gaza and the dangerous escalation in the West Bank.

Member of the Shura Council, H E Shaikha bint Yousuf Al Jufairi represented the Shura Council in the meeting.

In her remarks during the meeting, H E Shaikha bint Yousuf Al Jufairi underscored the significance of the unwavering efforts to support the Palestinian people, espousing the Palestinian cause and the importance of getting humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip to handle the tragic humanitarian situations.

She also stressed the importance of ceasefire as the only way to halt bloodshed in Gaza, calling for abiding by the international humanitarian law with respect to the responsibilities of the occupying state, adding that the international community should uphold its responsibility towards the Palestinian cause.

H E Shaikha bint Yousuf Al Jufairi affirmed that the State of Qatar's leadership, government, and people are at the forefront of countries that support the Palestinian cause with its entire phases, emphasizing that the State of Qatar continues to provide all kinds of humanitarian and development assistance to improve the living and economic conditions facing the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Speaker of the Arab Parliament, H E Adel bin Abdulrahman Al Asoumi, has so far underscored during the meeting that Arab Parliament supports and backs the Palestinian cause as the primary and central cause for Arabs, extending a greeting of reverence, admiration and appreciation to the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, West Bank and Jerusalem for their relentless resilience and struggle to regain their land and their firm and legitimate rights, in addition to ensuring the right of Palestinian refugees to return, as well as embodying their steadfast and inalienable freedom and rights, primarily the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Speaker of the Arab Parliament denounced the Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip and cutting off all critical services from the Palestinian people, including water, electricity and food items, in addition to the arbitrary killings in the West Bank and Jerusalem, bloody escalation against the Palestinian people, escalation of the cycle of the far-right settlers' assaults, the killings perpetrated against the Palestinians and arson under the protection of the occupation forces.