Hamad International Airport Ready To Welcome Fans For AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH), Qatar's renowned aviation hub, is prepared to welcome visitors from around the globe, as Qatar hosts the prestigious 18th edition of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Set to take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024, the tournament will see twenty-four of the continent's top teams competing in 51 matches across Qatar's state-of-the-art stadiums.

Drawing from the lessons and expertise gained during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the airport has meticulously planned its operations to ensure a seamless arrival experience for visitors.

The comprehensive preparation includes seamless coordination and communication among all stakeholders ensuring optimal service delivery. Extensive collaboration with transport providers guarantees efficient connectivity to and from the airport, the city, and the stadiums, with multiple public transport options, including taxis, bus services, and the metro, available for visitors.

Arriving passengers can access necessary amenities like foreign exchange services, food and beverage options, convenient stores, ATMs and purchase local sim cards, which are all conveniently located at the arrival hall.

Passengers who have a transit time of more than 8 hours have the option of booking a Doha city tour through Discover Qatar, the destination management company of Qatar Airways, to experience the city during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Qatar Airways, the country's national carrier, has partnered with the Asian Football Confederation to transform the fan experience at Asian football competitions in the coming years, including the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM. The home and hub of Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport is set to bring the tournament experience to the terminal with a dedicated fan zone and exciting activations that will provide an immersive experience to passengers.

Upon departure, visitors can indulge in the distinctive offerings at Hamad International Airport, such as the iconic indoor tropical garden, Orchard, or explore Souq Al Matar, a lively traditional Qatari market within the airport premises, providing a glimpse into the rich local culture and warm hospitality of Doha.

Hamad International Airport is a candidate for World's Best Airport at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024. Passengers who have experienced HIA's award-winning services and facilities can visit Skytrax's World Airport Survey website and vote for the airport.