Qatari Nursing Leader Highlights Advancement In Healthcare

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Acting Chief Nursing Officer at Hamad Medical Corporation, Mariam Nooh Al Mutawa (pictured) has shed light on the transformative journey of nursing and midwifery services in Qatar, emphasizing their crucial role in the country's healthcare system.

Al Mutawa, a proud Qatari nurse, reminisced about the inception of nursing in Qatar during the late 1940s, coinciding with the establishment of the nation's first hospital.

In a video message posted by Government Communications Office on social media platforms, Al Mutawa said that in those early days, the hospital primarily offered general nursing and midwifery services without specialization. Over the years, however, significant advancements have been witnessed in both the health sector and nursing professions.



“We have observed the emergence of specialized disciplines within nursing and midwifery,” Al Mutawa stated, underlining the dynamic growth that the field has experienced. This evolution has been integral to elevating healthcare standards across Qatar, with leaders in nursing playing a pivotal role in advocating for strategic policy development and supporting nurses.

Qatari nursing leaders have actively engaged with global health organizations specialising in nursing and midwifery, contributing to international collaborations and enhancing training standards. Through these efforts, they aim to meet the evolving needs of healthcare, aligning Qatar with global best practices.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by nursing and midwifery staff in Qatar, Al Mutawa highlighted the commonality of these issues globally and within the Arab world.

The Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation have responded by focusing on local, regional, and global solutions through research and collaborative initiatives. This approach has led to employment and training programs designed to improve the overall quality of healthcare in the country.

In a passionate call to action, Al Mutawa urged the youth to consider a career in nursing and midwifery.“I urge the youth to consider a career in nursing and midwifery, a field that combines passion, job security, and diverse professional pathways,” she said. This appeal comes as a testament to the commitment of Qatar's healthcare sector to nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals.

As Qatar continues to invest in the growth and specialization of nursing and midwifery services, it is evident that these healthcare professionals will remain at the forefront of the nation's healthcare excellence. The evolving landscape reflects a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the continuous pursuit of excellence in nursing and midwifery.