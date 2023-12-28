Doha Bank Staff Achieves Guinness World Record

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Shakeer Cheerayi, who works in Doha Bank Retail Banking has been admitted into the Guinness World Records, for the fastest crossing of Qatar on foot (male).

He achieved this great feat by embarking on a solo ultra marathon run from the Abu Samra border to Al Ruwais within 1 day 6 hours 56.50 seconds, during the period February 17 2023 to 18 February 2023.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer of Doha Bank expressed his felicitations and congratulations to Shakeer on his remarkable accomplishment. Sheikh Abdulrahman further emphasized on the significance of an active and healthy lifestyle and Doha Bank's solid commitment to employee wellbeing, while awarding the accolades to Shakeer.