Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Rain From Tomorrow Until Start Of Next Week

Doha, Qatar: Chances of rain are forecasted from tomorrow, December 29, until the beginning of next week.

In its latest weather update, the Qatar Meteorology Department stated that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy from tomorrow, December 29, until the beginning of next week.

There is a possibility of light-intensity rain during this period in most areas of the country.



The Department further warns of poor horizontal visibility at first, along with strong wind and high sea offshore on Friday and Saturday.

During the weekend, temperatures will range from 19 degrees Celsius, at lowest, to 27 degrees Celsius.

The wind will mainly be in the northwesterly direction on Friday at 5-15 KT, with gusts to 22 KT. On Saturday, wind will be in a northwesterly to northeasterly direction at 5-15 KT gusts to 25KT.

Sea heights on Friday will range from 3-6ft rising to 8ft while Saturday, sea heights will range from 3-6 ft rising to 9ft.