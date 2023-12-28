QU's College Of Health Sciences Students Discuss Groundbreaking Research Projects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Twenty students graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition from Qatar University's College of Health Sciences have presented their research projects.

These projects, led by faculty members, covered a range of subjects, including dietary habits and diabetes, as well as the connection between certain foods and the risk of developing cancer. They provided insightful revelations and potential public health implications.

Under the supervision of Dr. Maya Bassil, the students Hagar Shaaban, Syeda Hafsa Begum, and Aisha Asad spearheaded a compelling study titled“The Effect of Dietary Patterns and Diabetes on Sarcopenia among Adults in Qatar.” Their findings outlined a pronounced association between diabetes and an increased risk of sarcopenia, emphasizing that higher levels of physical activity showed a decreased risk.

Dr. Tahra El Obeid oversaw research ventures that delved into the“Phenolic Content, Antioxidant Capacity, and Potential Health Benefits of Vegetables grown in Qatar.” The students Al Dana Al Kendi, Hanan Salam, Mashael Al Nasr, Khulood Asheer, Dalal Al Ansari, Shahad Al Qashouti, and Loubna Sisouna presented the research. They reported a significant association between phenolic compounds and antioxidant content in locally grown vegetables in Qatar. Additionally, under Dr. Tahra El Obeid, students Khulood Asheer, Dalal Al Ansari, Shahad Al-Qashouti, and Loubna Sisouna presented their study on“Assessment of the Health Risks Associated with Dietary Intake of Mercury and Arsenic through Consumption of Traditional Qatari Composite Foods.” Their findings highlighted the high concentration of mercury in Qatari seafood-based dishes, contrasting with low levels of arsenic content.

Further, under the guidance of Prof. Reema Tayyem, students Sharifa Al Sada, Reem Al Mahri, and Salma Al Jabiry conducted a rigorous investigation into the“Association of Beverages, Fast Foods, Sweets, Fats, and Oil Consumption and the Risk of Gastric and Pancreatic Cancers: Findings from a Case-Control Study.” Their comprehensive research uncovered a significant correlation between increased consumption of high-sugar, sugary beverages, fast foods, and oils and an elevated risk of pancreatic and gastric cancer among Jordanian adults.

The study titled“Occurrence and Risk Assessment of Heavy Metals in Preterm Human Milk and Infant Formula in Qatar” was supervised by Dr. Layal Karam and presented by the students Somaya Al Kuwari, Lolwa Al Mannai, Noora Al Sulaiti, and Dhabya Al Maraghi. Their study shed light on the presence of heavy metals in both preterm human milk and infant formulas in Qatar, offering crucial insights into environmental pollution and its potential implications for milk and food safety.

Lastly, under Prof. Zumin Shi's supervision, students Razan Al Yamani, Lama Aliwi, and Ruba Al-Maghrbi presented their study on“Dietary Patterns and Diabetes among Qatari Adults with a History of Bariatric Surgery.” Their conclusions highlighted the inverse association between traditional dietary patterns and diabetes, as well as glycemic control among adults who had undergone bariatric surgery, independent of weight loss.