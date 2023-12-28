Lulu Hypermarket's QR10/15/20/30 Promotion Returns

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket Qatar has announced the resurgence of its eagerly awaited 10/15/20/30 promotion.

This much-anticipated promotion is scheduled to run from December 28, 2023, to January 10, 2024, offering customers an exclusive opportunity to avail themselves of incredible discounts on a selection of over 2000 products spanning various categories, making it the ultimate destination for New Year shopping.

During the promotional period, customers can indulge in an extensive range of top-quality products, carefully curated to meet the diverse needs of the valued patrons of Lulu Hypermarket Qatar. Whether it's daily essentials or indulgent treats, the promotion ensures affordability without compromising on quality, setting the stage for a truly exceptional shopping experience as we step into the new year.

A spokesperson from Lulu management expressed their enthusiasm about the promotion, stating,“The 10/15/20/30 Promotion has consistently been a tremendous success, and each year, we strive to introduce additional product lines tailored to enhance our customers' regular use, thereby elevating the overall shopping experience.”

To elevate the excitement further, Lulu Hypermarket has prepared a host of special offers. The Hot Food and Bakery sections are set to enthrall shoppers with innovative value combo offers spanning Arabic, Western, Chinese, South Indian, and North Indian cuisines, complementing the main promotion with an array of delectable bakery delights.

As a bonus, shoppers can also take advantage of the Lulu Toy Carnival promotion, offering exciting deals on toys, bicycles, ride-on cars, and more, valid until January 6th.

Furthermore, customers have the chance to participate in the Shop and Win promotion at Lulu Hypermarket Madinathna. For every QR50 spent, shoppers receive a free raffle coupon for a chance to win 2 Nissan Patrol 4.0L WGN XE V6 A/T 2023 White Color and Lulu Gift cards worth QR100,000 for 30 winners. The promotion is valid until April 14, 2024, with the draw scheduled for April 16, 2024, at Lulu Hypermarket, Madinathna.

Meanwhile, the Shop and Win promotion at Abu Sidra Mall offers customers the opportunity to win 2 Toyota Land Cruiser GXR 2023 White Color. Spend QR50 and receive a free raffle coupon, with the promotion valid until January 30, 2024, and the draw scheduled for January 31, 2024, excluding outlets providing services (Communications, Exchange, Gym, Travels).

Known for their commitment to offering a diverse selection of global products at the best rates, Lulu Hypermarkets continue to be the preferred shopping destination for many.

With a dedication to high-quality offerings and an organized logistics system, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar invites shoppers not to miss this exceptional opportunity to save on their favorite products and experience the best of shopping from December 28 to January 10, 2024.

Visit Lulu Hypermarket Qatar and make the most of the 10/15/20/30 promotion – your gateway to unbeatable savings and a plethora of diverse offerings. Don't miss out on the opportunity to kickstart the new year with excitement.