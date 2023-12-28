SIS Students Excel In GEMA's International Competitions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: SIS students have demonstrated exceptional talent and skill in the GEMA's Short Story Writing Competitions and International Painting Olympics.

Shaza Haifa of grade 10 has been recognized and rewarded for her outstanding short story, while Svetlana Mary Shibu of grade 7 has been honoured for her exceptional performance in the painting competitions.

Additionally, Stefano Antony Shibu has received well-deserved appreciation for his excellent painting skills. The GEMAs competitions have provided a platform for our students to showcase their creativity and artistic abilities on an international level.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Shaza Haifa, Svetlana Mary Shibu, and Stefano Antony Shibu for their remarkable accomplishments in the GEMAs competitions.

"Their success serves as an inspiration to all our students, motivating them to pursue their passions and excel in their chosen fields," a statement from the school said.