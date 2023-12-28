Tesla engineer suffers sever injuries from robot attack

(MENAFN) A software engineer at Tesla's Giga Texas factory in Austin, Texas, reportedly suffered severe injuries in an incident involving a malfunctioning robot designed to handle aluminum car parts.



The robot, which was meant to move these parts, unexpectedly attacked the engineer, causing wounds on the engineer's back and arm that resulted in bloodstains on the factory floor.



This incident, disclosed in a 2021 injury report, occurred two years ago while the engineer was programming software for robots tasked with cutting newly cast aluminum car parts.



During maintenance, two robots were disabled, but a third robot was mistakenly left active, leading to the attack. The engineer sustained an open wound on their left hand, although it was not classified as severe. Tesla has chosen not to provide comments on this incident.



While there were no other reported robot-related injuries at the Texas factory in 2021 or 2022, reports suggest concerns about safety practices within the facility.



Submitted injury reports to the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) indicate a higher-than-average injury rate at Giga Texas.



Last year, nearly one in 21 workers reported injuries, significantly surpassing the median injury rate of one in 30 workers in the automotive industry.



Allegations from current and former Tesla employees imply that the company may compromise on construction, maintenance, and operational safety, potentially endangering its workers.

