Russian budget experiences notable surge to USD351.45B

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov unveiled that the total budgetary outlay for the Russian Federation in the upcoming year is projected to stand at 32.2 trillion rubles, translating to approximately USD351.45 billion. This figure represents a noticeable surge, marking an elevation of 11 percent or a sum of 3.1 trillion rubles when juxtaposed with the initially sanctioned budget for 2023, which stood at 29.06 trillion rubles.



One of the primary drivers behind this augmented budgetary allocation could be the heightened military expenditures, particularly as Russia persists with its self-termed "special military operation" in Ukraine. Providing some context, records from September detailed that the Russian Ministry of Finance had earmarked an estimated 30.27 trillion rubles for expenditures in 2023. Within this allocation, a significant portion, around 6.41 trillion rubles, was designated for "national defense."



This earmarked defense budget accounted for a substantial 21.2 percent of the overall expenditure. These figures were gleaned from official documents that delineated the Kremlin's financial blueprints spanning from 2024 to 2026. However, amidst these revelations, Minister Siluanov opted not to disclose the exact allocation or proportion of the 2023 budget specifically dedicated to defense initiatives.

MENAFN28122023000045015682ID1107664608