Bitcoin experiences drop amid regulatory approval speculations for US ETFs

(MENAFN) Bitcoin's trajectory experienced a downturn as market participants closely monitored regulatory developments, particularly concerning the potential approval of the first U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that directly invest in the cryptocurrency. As of 10:31 AM Singapore time, the predominant digital currency witnessed a 2.4 percent decline, settling at a value of USD42,400. Despite Bitcoin's impressive surge of 156 percent since the onset of the year, prevailing sentiments are tinged with apprehensions regarding the implications of regulatory greenlights for ETFs on the cryptocurrency's profit dynamics.



Offering insights into the prevailing market sentiment, Nick Carter, the co-founder of Castle Island Management, articulated a prevailing consensus that anticipates the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's endorsement of Bitcoin ETFs by the forthcoming January 10 deadline. While such regulatory approval promises to broaden the cryptocurrency's investor base, there looms a palpable anticipation of an ensuing "wave of selling" once this pivotal announcement materializes, potentially triggering market volatility.



In the broader crypto landscape, the repercussions of Bitcoin's downturn reverberated across smaller digital currencies, with platforms like Avalanche and Solana witnessing more pronounced losses within the preceding 24-hour window. Concurrently, meme-centric coins, epitomized by the likes of Doge Wave Hat, also grappled with depreciating values. However, amidst this overarching bearish sentiment, Binance Coin emerged as a notable outlier, managing to defy the prevailing trend by registering a commendable 10 percent uptick, thereby showcasing its resilience in the face of prevailing market dynamics.

