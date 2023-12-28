Global Recyclable Packaging Market Report 2024-2034 - Sustainability Analysis Of Circularity, Carbon Footprint And Life Cycle Assessment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Plastics consumption continues to steeply increase worldwide, while resultant waste is currently mostly landfilled, discarded to the environment, or incinerated. Developments in mechanical and chemical recycling technology are changing the shape of the plastics industry and advanced materials and technologies are impacting glass, paper and metal recycling sectors. It's becoming increasingly possible to recover more materials in a closed-loop, helping to retain maximum value.

The Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034 examines recyclable packaging across paper, plastics, glass, and metals, including market size, drivers, applications, technologies, companies, sustainability, and future outlook. The markets is segmented by region and material type, quantitative forecasts are provided through 2034.

Landscape analysis covers major brands, packaging manufacturers, waste management firms, and recycling technology innovators driving circularity. Technical processes are explained across mechanical and chemical recycling, sorting, and reprocessing. Packaging innovations in bio-based materials, smart packaging, and reusable models are highlighted.

The report also examines adjacent spaces like e-commerce fulfillment and policy landscapes shaping recyclable packaging.

Report contents include:

Recyclable Packaging Industry Overview



Markets, processes, technologies Drivers and trends shaping growth

Plastics Recycling Analysis



Mechanical and chemical recycling overview

Polymer demand forecasts by process

Pyrolysis, gasification, depolymerization techs

Bio-based and marine degradable plastics Market challenges and innovations

Paper Packaging Recycling Analysis



Market size, processes, economics

Fiber sources, strength improvements

Compostable solutions, active packaging Industry challenges and future outlook

Glass Packaging Recycling Analysis



Market size, suppliers, collection economics

Processing methods, end-use applications

Smart glass, hybrids, material advances Participation challenges and opportunities

Metal Packaging Recycling Analysis



Market size, processes, economics

Aluminium, steel, and hybrid innovations

Active and smart metal packaging Benefits driving growth and adoption

Digital Technologies Analysis



Blockchain, IoT, AI applications Digital watermarking for advanced recycling

Markets and Applications Analysis



Food, beverages, CPG, retail, e-commerce Industrial packaging, healthcare, automotive

Competitive Landscape

Profiles of 248 companies. Companies profiled include Aduro Clean Technologies, Agilyx, Alterra, Amsty, APK AG, Aquafil, Arcus, Axens, BASF Chemcycling, BiologiQ, Carbios, DePoly, Dow, Eastman Chemical, EREMA Group GmbH, Extracthive, ExxonMobil, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Hyundai Chemical, Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, Neste, Plastic Energy, Plastogaz SA, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, Recyc'ELIT, RePEaT Co., Ltd., revalyu Resources GmbH, SABIC, Samsara ECO, Synova, TOMRA Recycling, and Waste Robotics.

Market Size and Forecasts



Regional and material type segmentation Revenue and volume projections through 2034

Sustainability Analysis



Circularity, carbon footprint, and life cycle assessment Energy use, water conservation, and social factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Recycling Process

2.2 Benefits

2.3 Types of Recyclable Packaging

2.4 Recycling Rates

2.5 Barriers to Recycling

2.6 Market landscape

2.7 Waste plastics value chain

2.8 Key industry players

2.9 Market drivers

2.10 Challenges

2.11 Future market outlook

2.11.1 Mainstream Eco-Packaging

2.11.2 Digitized Supply Chains

2.11.3 Advanced Materials Recovery

2.11.4 Dematerialized Delivery

2.11.5 Integrated Policy Frameworks

2.11.6 Sustainable Materials

2.11.7 Behavioural Transformation

3 PLASTICS PACKAGING RECYCLING

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Plastic pollution

3.5 Mechanical vs. Chemical Recycling

3.6 Polymers used in packaging applications

3.7 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

3.8 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology, by region

3.9 Thermoplastics recycling processes

3.10 Vulcanized elastomers recycling processes

3.11 Mechanical recycling

3.12 Advanced Chemical Recycling

3.13 Bio-plastics

3.14 Marine Degradable

3.15 Smart & Active Packaging

4 PAPER PACKAGING RECYCLING

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Paper Packaging Types

4.3 Paper Packaging Recycling Process

4.4 Benefits of Paper Recycling

4.5 Issues Hampering Recycling

4.6 Renewable Materials

4.7 Compostable Packaging

4.8 Active & Intelligent Packaging

4.9 Strength Improvements

4.10 Circular Design

4.11 Other technologies

4.12 Market Challenges

5 GLASS PACKAGING RECYCLING

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Glass Packaging Recycling Process

5.3 Benefits of Glass Recycling

5.4 Participation Challenges

5.5 Use of Recycled Glass

5.6 Lightweighting

5.7 Active & Smart

5.8 Reuse Models

5.9 Cullet Processing

5.9.1 Advanced optical sorting for cullet purification

5.9.2 Decoating technologies

5.10 Other materials and technologies

5.11 Market Challenges

5.12 Future Opportunities

6 METALS PACKAGING RECYCLING

6.1 Market overview

6.2 Metal Packaging Recycling Process

6.3 Benefits of Glass Recycling

6.4 Innovation

7 DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

7.1 Blockchain for Circularity

7.2 Internet of Things (IoT)

7.3 Artificial Intelligence

7.4 Digital Watermarks

8 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

8.1 Food Packaging

8.2 Beverage Packaging

8.3 Personal Care & Household Products

8.4 Retail & E-Commerce Packaging

8.5 Industrial Packaging

9 GLOBAL MARKET 2018-2034

9.1 End use applications for global recyclate 2022

9.2 By revenues

9.3 By material

9.4 By region

