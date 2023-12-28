Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif Is My Entire Being & Universe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has poured her heart out, and shared how her whole life revolves around her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The 'Asoka' actress also revealed her favourite memory with her better half.

Saif appeared with his mother Sharmila Tagore on the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 8, when viewers got to witness a slice-of-life kind of conversation.

But one big highlight from the episode was the video of the family members that was played. Especially, what Kareena said about her husband Saif left many hearts melting.

While talking about Saif, Kareena poured her heart out and teared up, saying: "He is my entire being, my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life."

Talking about her first-ever meeting with the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor, the 'Bodyguard' actress revealed in the video: "My favorite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. We were shooting in Ladakh, and he was sitting shirtless on top of the vanity van."

'Koffee with Karan 8' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

sp/kvd