Gold prices preserve stability amid expected Federal Reserve rate cuts, declining dollar

(MENAFN) Gold prices demonstrated a stable trading pattern on Wednesday, reflecting subdued trading volumes and burgeoning expectations of an impending interest rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve in the first quarter of 2024. As reported by Reuters, the spot gold trading market saw prices settle at USD2,066.86 per ounce as of 01:50 GMT. Concurrently, US gold futures exhibited a modest uptick, climbing by 0.4 percent to reach USD2,078.20 per ounce.



The precious metal has notably registered a commendable surge, accumulating gains surpassing ten percent over the course of the year. This impressive performance can be largely attributed to several converging factors, including heightened investor inclinations towards safe-haven assets amidst escalating geopolitical tensions in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East. Additionally, the growing anticipation of a forthcoming interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve has further bolstered gold's appeal as an attractive investment avenue. This sentiment gained traction notably after recent US economic data releases showcased a contraction in inflationary pressures, thereby amplifying investor expectations of an imminent rate reduction come March. In fact, metrics from the CME Fed Watch currently estimate an approximate 80 percent likelihood of such a monetary policy adjustment.



Amidst these developments, the trading landscape for the forthcoming week is projected to remain relatively subdued, largely attributed to the global vacation period leading up to the new year. In tandem with gold's performance, the US dollar exhibited a marginal uptick, escalating by 0.1 percent. However, despite this nominal rise, the greenback hovered near its nadir for the past five months. This depreciation in the dollar's value accentuates gold's allure for investors holding alternative currencies, further augmenting its status as a preferred asset class in the prevailing economic climate.

