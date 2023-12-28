Russia focuses on Asian markets for oil exports

(MENAFN) Alexander Novak, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, recently unveiled a strategic realignment in the nation's oil and petroleum export landscape, highlighting a pronounced pivot towards Asian markets. According to statements disseminated by Russian news agencies, Novak articulated that an overwhelming half of Russia's oil and petroleum exports for the year 2023 are earmarked for China. In a noteworthy escalation, India's stake in Russia's energy export portfolio has surged to encompass 40 percent within a mere span of two years, signaling a burgeoning partnership between the two nations.



Delving deeper into the specifics, Novak underscored the transformative nature of Russia's trade dynamics, particularly emphasizing the ascendant prominence of China as a pivotal partner. The export trajectory reveals that China's contribution has surged impressively, now accounting for an estimated 45-50 percent of Russia's total oil and petroleum exports. Contrastingly, Europe's stake has witnessed a precipitous decline, dwindling from a dominant 40-45 percent to a mere 4-5 percent, thereby underscoring the recalibration of Russia's trade focus.



This seismic shift in export patterns underscores a broader strategic reorientation, wherein Asian markets, notably China and India, are increasingly eclipsing their European counterparts in terms of trade significance. Concurrently, shedding light on Russia's fiscal landscape, the nation's Ministry of Finance has projected a budget deficit of approximately 2.9 trillion rubles (USD31.6 billion) for the fiscal year 2023. This anticipated deficit is estimated to constitute approximately 1.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Despite the financial challenges, the Russian Finance Minister conveyed confidence in maintaining equilibrium between revenues and expenditures, emphasizing that both revenue generation and fiscal outlays have managed to align closely with initial projections.

MENAFN28122023000045015682ID1107664531