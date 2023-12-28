Reliance Jio And IIT-Bombay Join Forces For India's 'Bharatgpt' AI

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Dec 28 (KNN) Reliance Jio Infocomm is set to launch - the 'Bharat GPT' program, a trailblazing initiative in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) -Bombay.

Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani made this announcement stating that this program aims to leverage the power of large language models and generative artificial intelligence (GPT) to transform various sectors in the country.

The Bharat GPT program is part of Jio's broader vision, known as“Jio 2.0,” which focuses on creating a comprehensive ecosystem of development.

The collaboration with IIT Bombay dates back to 2014, and the program aims to explore the vast potential of artificial intelligence in driving innovation across products and services.

Emphasising the impact of AI, he said that the next decade will be defined by applications utilizing large language models and generative AI. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to integrate AI not only as a vertical within the organization but also horizontally across all sectors.

In addition to the

Bharat GPT

program, Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio is working on developing its own operating system (OS) for televisions. This operating system is envisioned to enhance the user experience on Jio's devices and contribute to the company's ecosystem of services.

Ambani expressed that the company is committed to launching new products and services in various domains, including media, commerce, communication, and devices. He disclosed that Jio has been diligently working on its operating system for televisions, and comprehensive plans are underway for its launch.

(KNN Bureau)