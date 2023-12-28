Russia substantially pivots oil export strategy towards China, India

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement, Alexander Novak, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister responsible for energy affairs, disclosed on Wednesday that Russia has substantially pivoted its oil export strategy towards China and India. Despite facing extensive sanctions from Western nations due to its military actions in Ukraine, Russia has managed to secure revenues comparable to previous years, with a notable shift in its primary export destinations. According to Novak, a staggering 45-50 percent of Russia's oil exports are now directed towards China, while India accounts for approximately 40 percent of the nation's total oil export volume.



Speaking in an interview with the Russia 24 channel, Novak provided further insights into this strategic realignment, highlighting the diminishing role of Europe as a primary market for Russian oil. He noted that, historically, Europe had constituted a significant portion, receiving between 40-45 percent of Russia's total oil and petroleum product exports. However, projecting forward, Novak anticipates that Europe's share is likely to diminish drastically, plummeting to a mere 4-5 percent by the culmination of the current year.



Despite the stringent economic sanctions imposed by Western nations, which have been particularly intent on curbing the selling price of Russian oil, Novak expressed satisfaction regarding the resilience and growth of Russia's energy sector in 2023. He emphasized that the Russian energy and oil complex has exhibited commendable development and robustness throughout the year, even amidst external challenges. Moreover, Novak conveyed a sense of optimism about the burgeoning global demand for Russian oil and petroleum products, highlighting that a diverse range of countries, including those in Latin America, Africa, and the broader Asia-Pacific region, have shown keen interest in procuring Russian energy resources.

MENAFN28122023000045015682ID1107664510