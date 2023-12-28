Afghanistan Route UAE In Second Game In A Row

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Afghanistan have trounced the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 95 runs in the second 50-over practice match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan posted a total of 249 for the loss of seven wickets, with Sharafuddin Ashraf blasting 63 off 41 balls and Bahir Shah making 62 off 83.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page the UAE were bowled out for 154 in 42.2 overs. Fareed Ahmad and Zia-ur-Rahman claimed three wickets each.

Earlier, Afghanistan had defeated the UAE by 109 runs in the first practice match. The two sides are all set to commence their three T20 series on Friday.

kk