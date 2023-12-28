Opinion| December And Our Nervous System

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The human brain is like a muscle that needs to be trained or else it will weaken. This is the idea behind the phrase“use it or lose it”, coined by neuroscientist Dr. Marian Diamond at the University of California at Berkeley. She studied how brain cells communicate with each other and how their connections change depending on the environment. Her work sheds light on the ancient debate between nature and nurture, which tries to unravel how much a person's life is governed by their genes or by their experiences, choices, and behaviors.

Many studies have shown that animals exposed to an enriched environment with a variety of sensory stimuli and social interactions have different brain structures than animals that live in a dull, impoverished environment. The human brain is also plastic, meaning it reshapes its circuits based on experiences. Social connectedness and interactions are a result of this neuroplasticity. Our brains have circuits for social homeostasis (i.e., social competency), as reported in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences in 2019.

Social connectedness, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is the degree to which people have and perceive a desired number, quality, and diversity of relationships that create a sense of belonging, care, value, and support. We are social creatures and deep social interactions are crucial for our survival and mental and physical well-being. People who practice meaningful social interactions are more likely to be resilient and less prone to anxiety and depression. Moreover, our brains function in neural duets, as first described by the neurophysiologist Dr. Rizzolatti from the University of Parma. He discovered brain circuits called mirror neurons that fire when we observe the behavior of another. This led to the link between mirror neuron activity and the level of empathy.

December is the month of holidays and family gatherings from all over the world. It is a great opportunity to enhance our empathy and the quality of time we spend together, by following these steps:

Connect deeply with loved ones by exchanging eye contact and meaningful discussions.Find a subject of common interest and express your opinions, avoiding controversial topics that may cause discomfort.Exchange gifts that are personally tailored to loved ones and open them together, thus activating each other's mirror neurons and creating an experience of joy and empathy.Avoid passive-aggressive comments such as offering unsolicited advice and asking private questions.Choose positive body language, such as smiling, showing pleasant facial expressions, and open postures.Practice effective, empathetic listening skills and offer help.Create a shared memorable experience where the whole family gathers around a dining table and enjoys delicious food.Limit your time with people who drain your energy and speak with negativity.

In this article, I tried to highlight the role of the nervous system in adapting to changes in the environment. Creating rich positive shared experiences immensely impacts our overall well-being and human experience.

Dr. Shaymaa El-Bahy, PhD

Associate Prof. of Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of life and Medical Sciences, University of Hertfordshire (UH-GAF).