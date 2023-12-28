Hazy, Moderate Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Thursday will be hazy to misty at first, becomes moderate in temperature daytime with scattered clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 20 knot at times, while offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 16 knot, gusting to 21 knot.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/03 kilometers at places at first. Offshore, it will be 05 to 10 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet at places at times. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 6 feet at times.

