Gideapac's All Plastic Pump Collection: Fully Recyclable

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gidea PAC LOGO

All plastic pump G6058

All Plastic Pump

With the use of All Plastic solutions, formulas won't react with the metal spring anymore, and the packaging will be easier to recycle once it's used.

NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GideaPAC proudly introduces its latest collection of All Plastic trigger sprayers and lotion pumps, providing additional insights into packaging solutions. This range represents a significant advancement in the packaging industry, combining sustainability, reliability, and customization options.The Advantages of All PlasticGideaPAC's All Plastic products provide a multitude of advantages that elevate packaging standards. By utilizing All Plastic solutions, brands can confidently maintain the safety and integrity of their formulas, free from concerns about potential reactions to metal springs. The state-of-the-art design guarantees that the packaging remains unaffected, maintaining the highest quality standards. Moreover, the All Plastic packaging is easily recyclable, making it an environmentally friendly choice that aligns with sustainability goals.Introducing the All Plastic Lotion PumpThe All Plastic Lotion Pump serves as the flagship product of GideaPAC's collection, exemplifying the company's commitment to sustainable packaging. Crafted from widely recyclable PP plastic, this eco-friendly pump sets a new benchmark for reliability in the industry. GideaPAC has successfully achieved all plastic by incorporating an innovative plastic spring and pom ball into their products.Extensive Customization PossibilitiesGideaPAC understands that each brand has requirements, which is why the All Plastic pumps offer customization options. Brands can choose between a smooth or ribbed finish and select from neck sizes 18/410, 20/410, and 24/410. Additionally, the pump can be tailored further by opting for a flat or curved head style. In terms of branding, GideaPAC offers the flexibility to produce the All Plastic lotion pump in the desired color, ensuring seamless alignment with the brand identity.Innovative, Sustainable and AestheticsThe GideaPAC All Plastic collection goes beyond mere functionality, offering a range of packaging solutions that embody a new era of excellence. With limitless possibilities and the removal of constraints, brands are empowered to explore innovative packaging options. GideaPAC's commitment to sustainability allows brands to embrace environmentally conscious practices without sacrificing performance or aesthetics.Embrace the Future of Packaging InnovationGideaPAC invites brands to join them on an exciting journey towards the future of packaging innovation.

Dwan Wu

Gidea PAC

+86 574 2786 5366

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube