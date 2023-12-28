Oil prices stay stable amid Red Sea tensions, global developments

(MENAFN) Today's oil market exhibited relative stability, with limited fluctuations observed in oil prices, particularly as investors kept a keen eye on unfolding events in the Red Sea region. Recent occurrences have included some shipping companies resuming their maritime operations despite persistent unrest and attacks in the Middle East. A recent report from Reuters indicated that Brent crude futures experienced a marginal decline, dipping by 0.1 percent to settle at USD81.02 per barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a slight drop of 0.2 percent, reaching a figure of USD75.45 per barrel.



Contrasting this, the preceding trading session had seen oil prices surge by more than 2 percent. The uptick was primarily driven by escalating concerns that ongoing attacks on ships in the Red Sea could significantly disrupt shipping operations. This apprehension was further compounded by mounting expectations that the United States might implement interest rate cuts, a move anticipated to stimulate economic expansion and subsequently bolster the demand for fuel.



In a noteworthy development, despite the persisting tensions in the Red Sea, several major shipping conglomerates have taken the strategic decision to recommence their maritime activities through the contentious region. Notable entities such as the Danish shipping giant, “Maersk,” and the French maritime company, “CMA CGM,” have already initiated this transition. Their decision to resume operations follows the deployment of a multinational task force aimed at ensuring security in the Red Sea area. Furthermore, the industry is now awaiting an official announcement from the German shipping enterprise, Hapag-Lloyd, regarding its stance on resuming traffic in this volatile region.



In addition to the geopolitical concerns surrounding the Red Sea, the ongoing military campaign by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip continues to exert significant influence on market sentiment, with widespread anticipation that these activities could have a lasting impact on oil prices. Concurrently, speculations regarding potential interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve in 2024 persist, providing an underlying support to the market sentiment. Such a move by the Federal Reserve is anticipated to alleviate borrowing costs, invigorate economic growth trajectories, and consequently amplify the global demand for oil.

