Flights Delayed Or Cancelled? Read Guidelines For Compensation To Air Passengers Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Social media platforms have been abuzz with videos of air passengers yelling at ground staff for their rights after flights were delayed at a few airports across the country. Weather conditions, shortage of crew, and shortage of planes are some reasons for delays. Hence, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued guidelines for compensating affected passengers.

Around 2.69 lakh passengers were given compensation by airlines for flight delays, while 40,000 passengers were compensated for cancellations, and for denied boarding, 1,231 passengers got compensation, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

The airline has to facilitate affected passengers due to cancellation and delay in flight by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part IV titled \"Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights\".How air passengers can get compensation for cancellation, delay, or overbooking?

1) In case of cancellation, the airlines shall either provide an alternate flight or provide compensation in addition to the full refund of the air ticket, the ministry said. Additionally, the airline shall provide meals and refreshments to the passengers who have already reported for their original flight at the airport while waiting for the alternate flight.2) In case of a flight delay, the airline is required to provide meals and refreshments, an alternate flight/full refund of the ticket to the passenger, or hotel accommodation (including transfers) depending on the total flight delay.3) In case of overbooking of seats, the airline has to first ask volunteers to give up their seats. However, the airline must find a replacement flight within an hour of the original scheduled departure if the passenger refuses to board.

If this is not possible, the airline must reimburse the passenger with 200% of the booked one-way fare plus the airline fuel surcharge, which is capped at INR 10,000 if the airline has scheduled a flight within 24 hours.

If the alternate flight is offered more than 24 hours after the original departure time, the penalty increases to 400% of the booked one-way fare plus airline fuel charge and stays capped at INR 20,000.

