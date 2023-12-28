Koffee With Karan: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Sharmila Tagore's Reaction To His Wedding With Amrita Singh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saif Ali Khan recently shared details about his marriage to Amrita Singh on a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8, shedding light on the initial reaction of his mother, Sharmila Tagore, to the news. Saif, who was only 20 at the time, disclosed that he tied the knot with Amrita without informing his mother and father, Tiger Pataudi. The revelation left Sharmila feeling hurt and emotional.

During the show, Saif recounted the moment he informed Sharmila about his marriage: "She told me, 'I believe you are living with someone and you are doing something.' So I said yes and she said, 'Well, just don't get married.' And I said, 'I got married yesterday.' A big tear fell out of her eye and she started crying. She said, 'you've really hurt me. Why didn't you tell me?'"

Sharmila Tagore also shared her perspective on the situation, revealing that she met Amrita over tea in Mumbai after Saif began dating her. Despite being shocked by the unexpected turn of events, Sharmila expressed her liking for Amrita. "I was visiting Mumbai for something. So, Saif came to meet me and said 'I have something to tell you' and then he told me. I don't know what I was doing but I was quiet. He said, 'Amma, your colour is changing, you're looking different,' and I said, 'Okay, we'll talk about it later.' After he left, I ran up to Tiger and told him. There was also a long silence on that part, and we left it at that. The next day, I called him and said, 'I would like to meet Amrita,' and we had tea, and we chatted. I liked her but still quite shocked," Sharmila shared.

Saif explained that he found a sense of security and the idea of creating a home in his relationship with Amrita during a tumultuous time in his life. The couple got married in October 1991 and had two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, before separating in 2004.