Kerala: Youth Congress Sends Rs 515 And Peanuts To CM Pinarayi Vijayan; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: In an irony, the Youth Congress responded to a complaint in the Nava Kerala Sadas by sending the Chief Minister a parcel containing Rs 515 and free peanuts. The Valapad Youth Congress Constituency Committee in Thrissur expressed their dissatisfaction with the solution received after complaining at the Nava Kerala Sadas.

A farmer from the Peravoor constituency's Iritty Kiliyanthara complained

with the Nava Kerala Sadas regarding a debt he owed at a cooperative bank, totaling Rs 4 lakh. In response to the complaint, the bank asked that the farmer pay Rs 515 less the outstanding amount.



In a rare protest, the Youth Congress claimed that this was an instance of the Chief Minister betraying his pledges in the Nava Kerala Sadas that a common man would receive more money if he worked. In addition to alleging that Rs 515 was returned to the Chief Minister, the Youth Congress office-bearers

claim that a parcel containing nuts was also despatched.

Shobha Subin, former state general secretary of the Youth Congress, inaugurated this unique protest programme. Valapad constituency president Sujin Karipai presided over the programme.

Artist Congress District President Ashwin Alappuzha delivered the keynote address.

Youth Congress District General Secretary Binoy Lal Natika Constituency President Adv. AV Yadukrishnan, Panchayat Member Ajmal Shereef, Congress leaders Sumesh Panattil, Jose Thadikaran, KH Kabir, Feroz VA, Santhosh PS, Sachithran Tayyil, Prasad Natika and Rajith Ravi.

