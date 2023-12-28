Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore Opens Up On Battle With Cancer; Expresses Regret Over Missing Out On RRKPK

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about offering the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother in the film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore before approaching Shabana Azmi. Karan expressed regret over not being able to cast Sharmila, revealing that she was his first choice for the role.

During the conversation, Sharmila Tagore disclosed that her decision to decline the role was influenced by health reasons, and it was the first time she publicly spoke about her battle with cancer. She explained that the offer came at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when there was limited information about the virus and no available vaccine. Sharmila pointed out that, having undergone cancer treatment, she and the filmmakers decided it would be too risky for her to take on the role during that period.

Karan Johar expressed his disappointment at the missed opportunity, saying,“I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was my very first choice. Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn't say yes, but it is a regret I have.”

The actress confirmed the timing of the offer, highlighting that it was during the peak of the Covid-19 wave when the vaccine was not widely available. Sharmila Tagore's revelation about her cancer battle was unexpected and marked the first time she publicly shared details about her health struggle.

Despite Sharmila not being a part of the film, there was a silver lining as she met Shabana Azmi in Delhi during the shooting of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." Shabana later posted a photo of their meeting on Instagram, expressing happiness at the reunion.

Currently residing at the Pataudi Palace in New Delhi, Sharmila Tagore has made it her home, where she is often visited by her family members, including son Saif Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and granddaughter Soha Ali Khan. The Pataudi Palace recently hosted the celebration of Taimur Ali Khan's birthday, showcasing the close-knit family's bond.