Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa Escapes Car Accident With Minor Injuries At Tumkur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a late-night incident near Kyatsandra Police Station in Tumkur, Minister Madhu Bangarappa narrowly avoided a potential disaster as his car collided with a lorry. The incident occurred while the Minister was en route to Bengaluru, with his vehicle sustaining significant damage in the frontal impact.

Fortunately, despite the severity of the collision, all occupants within the car emerged unharmed. While the car bore the brunt of the collision, those inside escaped any serious injuries, providing a sigh of relief to the concerned individuals.

Following the accident, Minister Madhu Bangarappa swiftly departed for Bangalore in another vehicle, continuing his journey without further incident. The damage to the car, primarily concentrated on the front, was a visible testament to the force of the collision.

The precise circumstances surrounding the accident and the sequence of events leading up to the collision are yet to be fully elucidated. However, it is apparent that the lorry driver, in an unfortunate turn of events, collided with the Minister's car, resulting in the damage.