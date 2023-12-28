Bengaluru Gets 5Th Vande Bharat As Train From Coimbatore Completes Trial Run

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The fifth Vande Bharat train in Karnataka successfully concluded its trial run, traversing the Coimbatore-Bengaluru route and reaching Bengaluru within the scheduled time. Covering a distance of approximately 370 km, this semi-speed Vande Bharat train, equipped with six chair cars and an executive class coach, made its maiden journey, showcasing promising performance during the trial.

The train embarked on its trial journey from Coimbatore at 5 am, reaching the newly established platform at Dandu Railway Station in Bangalore by 11:40 am. Departing Bangalore at 1:40 pm, it is scheduled to arrive back in Coimbatore at 8 pm. During its journey, it will make halts at Tirupur, Salem, Erode, Palakkad, and Thrissur.

Unique culinary journey: Vande Bharat-themed restaurant in Gujarat's Surat takes internet by storm (WATCH)

Initially announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the official launch of the Vande Bharat train is slated for December 30, with passenger services set to commence from either December 31 or January 1. However, the final fare structure for this service is yet to be determined.

SWR announces special train service between Hubballi and Kottayam stations

Despite the excitement surrounding this addition to the railway network, railway transport expert Krishnaprasad pointed out the limited benefits accruing to the state. He highlighted that while this Vande Bharat train traverses around 200 km within the Bangalore division, its travel distance within Karnataka is merely 45 km. The route from Dandu railway station leads to Seeda Hosur, bypassing major stops within the state.

Krishnaprasad emphasized the train's greater advantage to Tamil Nadu, facilitating convenient travel for individuals from the neighbouring state to access Hosur and Dharmapuri. He also noted that incorporating stops at Bangarapet and Kuppam could have enhanced its convenience for Karnataka commuters. However, logistical constraints at the Hosur pit line dictated the train's termination in Bengaluru.