HD Deve Gowda Exclusive: 'Modi A Leader With Significant Charisma; INDIA Bloc Lacks One'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) Chief, HD Deve Gowda, known for his decades-long opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has taken on the role of the architect of a strategic alliance between the JDS and BJP in Karnataka. In an exclusive interview with Kannada Prabha, Deve Gowda sheds light on the dynamics behind this unexpected alliance, his perspective on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and the future of state and national politics.

Shifting alliances: JDS and BJP unite"

Deve Gowda begins by dispelling any confusion surrounding the alliance, asserting that there are no ambiguities. He decisively states that Kumaraswamy, the leader of the JDS, will collaborate with the BJP to contest Lok Sabha 2024, the Assembly, and future elections. The decision, he claims, stems from past betrayals by the Congress, citing instances such as the removal of the Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka.

Modi's charisma and global standing

When questioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence on the alliance, Deve Gowda acknowledged Modi's towering stature. He recognises Modi as a leader with significant charisma and international acclaim, suggesting that no other leader currently matches Modi's standing. Deve Gowda credits Modi for his work and development initiatives, expressing confidence in Modi's return as Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leadership void in opposition: The 'INDIA' faction

Discussing the opposition, Deve Gowda highlights the absence of a clear leader in the 'I.N.D.I.A.' faction, contrasting it with the cohesive leadership under Modi in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He mentions a few prominent leaders like Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, and Mallikarjuna Kharge but suggests that none have the charisma and widespread appeal comparable to Modi's.

J DS-BJP alliance and Karnataka politics

Deve Gowda firmly asserts that the JDS-BJP alliance will extend beyond the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, encompassing other local body elections as well. He envisions sustained collaboration, extending to other local body elections. He emphasizes that the decision is rooted in the necessity to counter Congress dominance in Karnataka, and he believes the alliance will be favorable for the Lok Sabha elections.

Secularism and political posturing

Addressing the Congress party's suggestion that JDS drop the term secular,' Deve Gowda dismisses it with a pragmatic perspective. Drawing parallels with historical alliances, he highlights the flexibility of political affiliations and mentions instances where leaders like Karunanidhi were associated with the BJP. Emphasising the intelligence of the Indian electorate, Deve Gowda underscores the power of public understanding, asserting that such political manoeuvring is a common occurrence.

Hindutva, BJP, and JDS

The interview probes Deve Gowda about the ideological stance of the JDS, especially considering the BJP's emphasis on Hinduism. Deve Gowda provides a concise response, expressing that being a Hindu is a personal affirmation. He reflects on his governance, mentioning visits to diverse religious places, including the Golden Temple and Dargah in Ajmer. His stance emphasises the inclusive nature of governance, giving respect to all religions while running the government.

Leadership dynamics and Modi's influence

Deve Gowda refutes the notion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi solely influences the JDS-BJP alliance. He prompts a reflection on historical events, questioning who took his government to the centre and who removed Kumaraswamy's government from the state. Asserting the decision to align with the BJP, he dismisses the need for extensive debate on the matter.

Handling the 'Communal' label

Deve Gowda dismisses the query, pointing to the inclusive nature of events like the construction of the Ram Mandir in response to concerns about the BJP being labelled 'communal.' He highlights invitations extended even to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and predicts their attendance. He anticipates that such events will showcase the unity among political leaders despite ideological differences.

Attendance at the Ram Mandir inauguration

When asked about his attendance at the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Deve Gowda stated that his decision would be based on his health. However, he assured that Kumaraswamy would attend the event without a doubt.

Muslim community and social justice

On the subject of the Muslim community's response to the alliance, Deve Gowda reassures us that the decision was made after consulting key Muslim community leaders within the JDS. He reflects on his past actions as Chief Minister, emphasising the commitment to justice for all communities. Responding to potential concerns about justice for Muslims after aligning with the BJP, he points to past instances where the BJP government took action against its own leaders for violating court orders.

Alliance Decision-Making

Regarding alliances and decisions, Deve Gowda touched upon the departure of Ibrahim and the subsequent alliance. He downplayed the matter, stating that Ibrahim had moved on to pursue other interests, and there was no need for extensive debate or discussion about it.

The concerns of the Muslim community

Addressing concerns within the Muslim community regarding the alliance with the BJP, Deve Gowda highlighted that the decision was made after consulting Muslim community leaders like Zafrullah Khan and Farooq. He emphasised the party's commitment to justice for all communities.

Past commitment to the Muslim community

Reflecting on his past as Chief Minister, Deve Gowda reiterated his commitment to justice for the Muslim community. He cited instances such as addressing the issue of Idga Maidan, advocating for Muslim reservations, and establishing a residential school. He emphasized that these actions were driven by a sense of duty rather than political considerations.

Justice for the Muslim community in the BJP alliance

Responding to questions about justice for the Muslim community within the BJP alliance, Deve Gowda pointed to instances where leaders within the BJP had faced legal consequences for actions deemed unjust. He expressed confidence in the justice system and downplayed concerns about the Muslim community leaving the country, emphasising that such sentiments were unfounded.

Political strength and Lok Sabha elections

Regarding the JDS's ability to face Lok Sabha elections alone, Deve Gowda firmly states their alignment with the BJP. He dismisses repeated inquiries about contesting elections, clarifying that only Prajwal Revanna from his family is the current MP. Dismissing speculations about other family members or Kumaraswamy's son contesting, he reiterates that no such discussions have taken place.

Caste census report and RSS

Touching upon issues like the release of the caste census report, Deve Gowda acknowledges opposition from community leaders, emphasising his effort to discuss the matter in the Rajya Sabha. On the subject of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he refrains from making any specific comments.

Anticipating Lok Sabha seats

In response to expectations regarding Lok Sabha seats, Deve Gowda maintains a cautious stance, indicating that discussions on seat allocation will take place in the coming month involving key leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kumaraswamy, and Yeddyurappa.

The future political landscape in Karnataka

In his concluding remarks, Deve Gowda downplays speculation about his family's role in the upcoming elections, stressing that discussions on the number of seats allocated to JDS in Karnataka are yet to occur. He hints at consultations involving top leaders from both alliances, suggesting a significant decision-making meeting involving Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kumaraswamy, and B.S. Yediyurappa.