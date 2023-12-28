A Speed Ultra: Unveiling The Xiaomi SU7

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese smartphone maker, has made a significant stride into the electric vehicle (EV) market with the unveiling of its highly-anticipated electric vehicle -- the SU7

The SU in the model's name signifies "Speed Ultra," emphasizing its performance-oriented design.



CEO Lei Jun described the SU7 as a luxury sports car with a sporty aesthetic reminiscent of the Porsche Taycan, showcasing an impressive blend of elegance and power.

The Xiaomi SU7 is a mid-to-large-sized sedan with dimensions of 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and a height ranging from 1,440 mm to 1,455 mm.

The EV will be offered with two battery pack options: 73.6 kWh and 101 kWh, providing an impressive CLTC range of up to 800 kilometers.

Xiaomi SU7 comes in various variants, including SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max, each offering distinct features to cater to different preferences.

Two powertrain options, Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD), give consumers flexibility in choosing the desired driving experience.

It boasts a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The car is equipped with the HyperOS operating system.

Xiaomi SU7 promises a remarkable peak torque output of 635 Nm. Lower variants boast a top speed of 210 kmph, while higher variants impress with 265 kmph.

Xiaomi aims to position the SU7 among some of the fastest EVs globally, pledging to generate at least 21,000 rotations per minute (RPM).