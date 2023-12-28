Apple to resume selling Watch models as court briefly lifts import ban

(MENAFN) Apple is set to resume the immediate sale of its cutting-edge Apple Watch models in stores following a temporary block by a federal appeals court on a comprehensive import ban affecting its latest smartwatches. The ban had been imposed amid an ongoing patent dispute as it progresses through the legal system.



The company has announced that it will reintroduce the impacted watches for sale on its website, starting Thursday at noon Pacific Time.



The announcement signifies that Apple is going to be selling “the full Apple Watch lineup to customers in time for the new year,” the company further mentioned.



On Tuesday, Apple submitted an urgent appeal motion in response to a recent ruling by the US International Trade Commission, which came into effect this week. The ITC decision prohibits Apple from importing several newer models, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, to the United States due to patent infringement claims filed by another company.



The Biden administration had until the conclusion of Christmas day to reverse the ban. However, the office of the US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the White House has opted not to intervene in the matter.



The temporary injunction granted by the appeals court against the ITC's order permits US Customs to evaluate Apple's proposed redesign for the implicated Apple Watch models. This remedy is anticipated to be implemented by January 12.



In the filed motion on Tuesday, the company conveyed that it could "suffer irreparable harm" if the ban remains in effect during the ongoing appeal process.

