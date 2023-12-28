(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement 6/2023
Resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting – Completion of liquidation and delisting
28 December 2023
Today, Thursday 28 December 2023, Nordic Shipholding A/S in liquidation (the“Company”) held an Extraordinary General Meeting with the agenda published in the notice convening the meeting dated 6 December 2023, where the following agenda items were presented:
The extraordinary general meeting took note of the liquidator's report. The final audited liquidation accounts were approved. No liquidation proceeds will be distributed to the shareholders in connection with completion of the liquidation. Completion of the liquidation and delisting of the Company was approved.
The liquidator will register completion of the liquidation with the Danish Business Authority and request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to complete the delisting of the Company.
Copenhagen, 28 December 2023
Louise Celia Korpela, liquidator, +45 39 29 10 00
