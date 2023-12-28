Voter in New Hampshire criticizes Nikki Haley for civil war explanation

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a voter in New Hampshire confronted Nikki Haley for not acknowledging slavery in her response to his question about the cause of the Civil War.



While serving as the governor of South Carolina, Haley, who later advocated for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the statehouse grounds, asserted to the audience that the war primarily revolved around government interference in people's freedoms.



“I mean, I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run. The freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do,” Haley stated in a trip to Berlin — the initial of five events in the Granite State as she tries to overcome the disparity with Republican front-runner Donald Trump before January’s primary.



Following the confrontation, the former UN ambassador then queried the voter about his perspective on the cause of the Civil War. The voter replied, "I'm not running for president."



“I think it always comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are,” Haley added. “I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people. It was never meant to be all things to all people,” she continued.



The voter expressed criticism towards her for omitting any mention of slavery in her response. “In the year 2023, it’s astonishing to me that you answer that question without mentioning the word slavery,” the voter stated.



“What do you want me to say about slavery?” Haley questioned.



“You answered my question,” he replied.



“Next question,” she declared as participants applauded.

