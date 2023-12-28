Indonesian students storm center sheltering Rohingya refugees demanding deportation

(MENAFN) A sizable gathering of Indonesian students stormed a convention center in the city of Banda Aceh on Wednesday, where hundreds of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar were housed, as depicted in footage from a UK-based news agency.



The students were demanding the deportation of the Rohingya refugees. The city's police spokesperson in Banda Aceh did not provide an immediate response to requests for comment.



Video footage captured the students, many clad in green jackets, entering the convention center's extensive basement area, where Rohingya men, women, and children were seated on the floor, visibly distressed. Subsequently, authorities escorted the Rohingya out of the building, some carrying their belongings in plastic sacks, and transported them to alternative shelters using trucks, all while the protesters observed the scene.



Rohingya refugees in Indonesia have encountered growing hostility and rejection, reflecting local frustration with the increasing numbers of boats arriving with this ethnic minority that faces persecution in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar. President Joko Widodo of Indonesia has attributed the recent surge in arrivals to human trafficking and has pledged collaboration with international organizations to provide temporary shelter.



The influx of Rohingya refugees typically sees a rise between November and April, coinciding with calmer seas, prompting Rohingya individuals to embark on boats bound for neighboring Thailand, as well as Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia.



During an earlier protest rally in Banda Aceh on Wednesday, 23-year-old student Wariza Anis Munandar expressed a call for the deportation of the Rohingya. Another student, 20-year-old Della Masrida, remarked that “they came here uninvited, they feel like it is their country.”

