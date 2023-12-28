Jairam Ramesh Claims Victory As BJP Adopts Congress' LPG Subsidy Promise In Raj

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's announcement of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders, veteran leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the credit for the BJP's adoption of the Congress' manifesto promise.

Chief Minister Sharma had declared that the state government would provide LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 450 starting January 1. Expressing cautious optimism, Jairam Ramesh acknowledged the BJP's move as a victory for the Congress party.

Celebrating the announcement, the Congress MP wrote on X,“Even though the Congress party lost the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the BJP is copying our guarantees. Yesterday it was announced that LPG cylinders will be given for Rs 450 in the state from January 1. Although the Congress was going to provide LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.4 crore families of the state, the BJP government will provide gas cylinders for Rs 450 only to about 70 lakh families.”

“We will have to wait for when this will be implemented, but it is undoubtedly a victory for the Congress Party, which was the first to reduce the price of LPG to Rs 500. This is also the result of continuous pressure by Congress workers since the formation of the BJP government,” he added in the tweet.

